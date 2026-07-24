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24.07.2026 07:29:23
Alphabet-Owned YouTube Ad Sales Hit a Record $11.06 Billion. Is YouTube Dangerously Close to Surpassing Netflix in Revenue?
Alphabet’s (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) YouTube has long been the leading user-created video platform, but the Google parent is so big that YouTube doesn’t get the same level of attention it would if it were a standalone company.After all, YouTube makes up less than 10% of Alphabet’s revenue, and it pales in comparison to the massive Google Search business.However, in the video entertainment arena, YouTube is a giant in its own right, and Netflix has long considered it its chief rival. YouTube just topped $10 billion in ad revenue in the second quarter for the first time ever, bringing in $11.1 billion in ad revenue, which doesn’t include subscriptions for YouTube Premium tiers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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