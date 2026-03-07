Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

08.03.2026 00:05:00

Alphabet Owns 8.9 Million Shares of This Hot Space Stock. Is It a Buy?

AST SpaceMobile is an early-stage satellite company that has moved past research and development and into commercial operations. The company is developing a global cellular-broadband network in low Earth orbit to provide high-speed connectivity to standard mobile devices.
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)

Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)

16.02.26 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
20.01.26 Alphabet C Neutral UBS AG
20.11.25 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
30.10.25 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
27.10.25 Alphabet C Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet C (ex Google) 256,55 -0,98% Alphabet C (ex Google)

Abwärtsdruck lässt kaum nach: ATX und DAX gehen mit kräftigen Verlusten ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schließen fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt prägten am Freitag starke Abgaben das Bild. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag mehrheitlich höher.
