Alphabet Owns 8.9 Million Shares of This Hot Space Stock. Is It a Buy?
Many investors may know Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) as the parent company of Google, YouTube, and its artificial intelligence (AI) model, Gemini. But the company also has an investment arm that invests in high-growth companies across AI, healthcare, infrastructure, and even space.The technology giant has a portfolio of 29 stocks, according to its most recent 13F filing, and the space company AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) tops the list as its largest public stock investment, with 8.9 million shares worth $903 million as of this writing. Here's what investors need to know about the satellite company and Alphabet's investment in it.AST SpaceMobile is an early-stage satellite company that has moved past research and development and into commercial operations. The company is developing a global cellular-broadband network in low Earth orbit to provide high-speed connectivity to standard mobile devices.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|27.10.25
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
