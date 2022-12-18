|
18.12.2022 15:12:00
Alphabet Owns These 3 Software Stocks. Should You?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may be best known as the parent company of Google, as well as YouTube, Google Cloud, and the autonomous driving start-up Waymo. But in addition to those businesses, Alphabet has also become a prolific investor in both publicly traded stocks and privately held start-ups. Its investment portfolio is worth nearly $2 billion and consists of 49 stocks primarily across tech and healthcare.Not surprisingly, there are several software stocks in its holdings. Here are three software-as-a-service stocks the tech giant owns that look like attractive buys today.GitLab (NASDAQ: GTLB) provides a cloud-based platform for DevOps, giving developers and IT personnel the tools they need to efficiently create and deploy software.Continue reading
