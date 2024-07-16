|
16.07.2024 12:00:00
Alphabet Reportedly Canceled Its Buyout of HubSpot. Does That Make HubSpot Stock a Buy?
HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) saw significant action in recent days as Google parent Alphabet reportedly dropped its plans to buy the company, according to a report by Bloomberg. With HubSpot set to continue as an independent entity, the stock fell by nearly 20% in the second week of July.Now, investors should consider whether to buy the discounted shares. Let's examine whether a position in HubSpot can pay off for its shareholders.Admittedly, HubSpot's core competencies are of interest to media companies and businesses alike. HubSpot offers an inbound marketing tool for small and medium-size businesses. Rather than harassing customers with unwanted ads, HubSpot markets through content creation and information sharing.
