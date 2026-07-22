Bell Aktie
WKN DE: A2AHC2 / ISIN: CH0315966322
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22.07.2026 19:25:00
Alphabet Reports Q2 Results After the Bell Today. The Number That Decides the Stock Isn't Revenue or Earnings -- It's Capex.
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) reports second-quarter results after the market closes today, with the earnings call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. The revenue and earnings may end up being the focus on many of the headlines. But I'd argue the number that actually has more implications for the stock sits further down the report. It's capital expenditures -- the money Alphabet is pouring into data centers and the computing infrastructure behind its artificial intelligence (AI) push.After all, nobody doubts that the business is growing. The question is whether the company's AI spending is an investment compounding into more growth or a cost rising faster than the returns it generates.Image source: Alphabet.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu Bell AG
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21.07.26
|SPI-Titel Bell-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Bell von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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14.07.26
|SPI-Wert Bell-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Bell von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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07.07.26
|SPI-Papier Bell-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Bell-Investition von vor einem Jahr eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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30.06.26
|SPI-Wert Bell-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Bell von vor 10 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
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26.06.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Zürich: SPI fällt mittags zurück (finanzen.at)
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26.06.26
|Angespannte Stimmung in Zürich: SPI präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart leichter (finanzen.at)
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23.06.26
|SPI-Titel Bell-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Bell von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
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16.06.26
|SPI-Papier Bell-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem Investment in Bell von vor 3 Jahren angefallen (finanzen.at)
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|9 335,00
|-1,01%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|280,85
|-6,35%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|281,25
|-6,34%
|Bell AG
|189,00
|-1,05%
|Capex SA CAPEX (A) 1 Vote
|3 965,00
|1,67%
|Q2 Holdings Inc
|44,86
|-2,88%