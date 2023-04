Alphabet Says Google's Latest AI Chip is 1.7 Times Faster Than Nvidia. There's a Catch.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Artificial intelligence (AI) is all the rage lately. Human-like interactions from the latest generation of chatbots -- powered by generative AI systems -- has peaked public interest. Microsoft raised eyebrows when it confirmed a $10 billion investment in ChatGPT-creator OpenAI and its plans to integrate the system with its Bing search engine. Alphabet 's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google helped fueled the fervor with the debut of its own chatbot, Bard.Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has long been the gold standard semiconductor used for training AI systems, but being No. 1 invites and even encourages competition, as rivals are always looking to topple the leader.Now Google is claiming to have wrested the title from Nvidia , but things are a bit more complicated.Continue reading