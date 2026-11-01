Alphabet Says Its AI Spending Will Keep Rising. 2 Data Center Stocks to Buy and Hold Through 2030.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)(NASDAQ:GOOG) spent $51.4 billion on capital projects in the third quarter of 2026 while it builds out its artificial intelligence infrastructure. That was more than double its spending a year before. And it isn't planning to slow down. With its Oct. 28 report, the Google parent kept its 2026 range of $195 billion to $205 billion and said it expects that spending to grow significantly in 2027.

To hit even the bottom of this year's range, Alphabet would have to spend around $63 billion in the fourth quarter alone. That would beat the third quarter's total by about $12 billion, after a rise of over $6 billion from the second quarter.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which reported the same day, spent $45.2 billion in its fiscal first quarter (the three months ending Sept. 30). That came in below the more than $50 billion it had guided for, because some capacity from third-party providers arrived late. But management expects spending to speed up in the second half of its fiscal year, mostly on central processing units (CPUs) and graphics processing units (GPUs).

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