02.06.2022 14:38:54
Alphabet Shareholders Approve 20-for-1 Stock Split. Here's What Investors Need to Know.
Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) highly anticipated stock split is one step closer to reality. At the company's annual meeting on June 1, shareholders approved the measure, setting the stage for its 20-for-1 stock split to take place next month.If you're an Alphabet investor, no need to Google how the stock split will affect you. Read on for a quick refresher course on the mechanics of stock splits and what it means to you.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
