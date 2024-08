Alphabet Shares Continue to Fall as OpenAI Begins Testing AI-powered Search. Should Investors Buy the Dip or Stay Away?

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) continued to sputter after its Q2 earnings results on news that OpenAI is testing a new artificial intelligence (AI) search engine. The stock is now over 12% off its recent highs but still up about 21% on the year.Let's take a closer look at OpenAI's new search engine and what it could mean for Alphabet and its stock.OpenAI's new search engine, called SearchGPT, is currently a prototype and will become available to 10,000 test users upon launch. Instead of just providing links to search queries, the search engine will try to organize and interpret results for the user in a more digestible way. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool