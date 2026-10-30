Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
30.10.2026 14:01:50
Alphabet Shares Plunge. Why Now Is a Great Time to Buy the Dip.
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares were slammed following the company's third-quarter earnings report, as its search revenue growth slowed and it missed expectations. However, this problem looks fixable, and the company's cloud computing business delivered exceptional results.
Let's take a closer look at the search giant's Q3 results and why I think the stock is a buy on this dip.
The biggest reason Alphabet shares sank was that its search revenue growth decelerated from 17% from the second quarter and missed expectations. For Q3, search revenue grew 12% to $63.35 billion, below analyst estimates of $64.96 billion. The slower growth stemmed from a combination of currency fluctuations, the timing of the World Cup, the end of the European Union de minimis exception (no duties on low-cost items), and lower monetization of AI queries compared with traditional search.
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Nachrichten zu Time Inc When Issued
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|29.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|29.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|21.10.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|8 080,00
|-13,26%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|252,10
|-0,08%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|250,40
|-0,87%
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