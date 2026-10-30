Alphabet Shares Plunge. Why Now Is a Great Time to Buy the Dip.

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares were slammed following the company's third-quarter earnings report, as its search revenue growth slowed and it missed expectations. However, this problem looks fixable, and the company's cloud computing business delivered exceptional results.

Let's take a closer look at the search giant's Q3 results and why I think the stock is a buy on this dip.

The biggest reason Alphabet shares sank was that its search revenue growth decelerated from 17% from the second quarter and missed expectations. For Q3, search revenue grew 12% to $63.35 billion, below analyst estimates of $64.96 billion. The slower growth stemmed from a combination of currency fluctuations, the timing of the World Cup, the end of the European Union de minimis exception (no duties on low-cost items), and lower monetization of AI queries compared with traditional search.

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