Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
27.07.2026 10:17:00

Alphabet Spent $45 Billion on Artificial Intelligence Last Quarter, and It Already Plans to Spend $811 Billion More

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has some investors worried about how much it's spending on artificial intelligence (AI). In its second-quarter report, the company said it had negative free cash flow for the first time since going public way back in 2004, after spending $45 billion on capital expenditures last quarter. That's double what it spent a year ago, and it plans to spend even more over the next few years.Management raised its full-year 2026 capital expenditure budget to between $195 billion and $205 billion alongside the earnings release. It also said capex will "increase significantly in 2027." In fact, a brief note in the company's 10-Q filing with the SEC revealed that it's already committed to spending another $811 billion, mostly on artificial intelligence.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)

mehr Analysen
23.07.26 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
04.05.26 Alphabet C Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.04.26 Alphabet C Buy Deutsche Bank AG
16.02.26 Alphabet C Kaufen DZ BANK
20.01.26 Alphabet C Neutral UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet C (ex Google) 284,85 1,39% Alphabet C (ex Google)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.07.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 30
26.07.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 30: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
25.07.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.07.26 KW 30: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.07.26 KW 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX verliert -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich von seiner schwächeren Seite. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt geht fester in de neue Woche. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Montag bergauf.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen