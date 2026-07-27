Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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27.07.2026 10:17:00
Alphabet Spent $45 Billion on Artificial Intelligence Last Quarter, and It Already Plans to Spend $811 Billion More
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has some investors worried about how much it's spending on artificial intelligence (AI). In its second-quarter report, the company said it had negative free cash flow for the first time since going public way back in 2004, after spending $45 billion on capital expenditures last quarter. That's double what it spent a year ago, and it plans to spend even more over the next few years.Management raised its full-year 2026 capital expenditure budget to between $195 billion and $205 billion alongside the earnings release. It also said capex will "increase significantly in 2027." In fact, a brief note in the company's 10-Q filing with the SEC revealed that it's already committed to spending another $811 billion, mostly on artificial intelligence.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|284,85
|1,39%