|
14.07.2022 15:31:13
Alphabet Stock: Bull vs. Bear
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the most influential companies in the world. But its valuation hasn't been immune to recent pressures that are creating turbulence for the stock market, and investors might be wondering what comes next. Read on to see two Motley Fool contributors present bull and bear cases for the tech giant's stock. Parkev Tatevosian: My bull case for Alphabet centers around its dominant position in a massive industry and its inexpensive valuation. Indeed, advertisers spent $763 billion globally in 2021 (excluding political ads), according to an estimate from GroupM. That was 23% higher than what they spent in the previous year. Moreover, the world will always have enterprises and institutions (and politicians) seeking to influence people's decisions through ads. Alphabet's dominant position in this industry with Google and YouTube stands to benefit from this high demand. Google has an 85.5% market share for search engines worldwide. Meanwhile, YouTube has 2.5 billion monthly active users.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)mehr Analysen
|29.06.22
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.22
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.04.22
|Alphabet C Buy
|UBS AG
|02.02.22
|Alphabet C Buy
|UBS AG
|25.01.22
|Alphabet C Buy
|UBS AG
|29.06.22
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.22
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.04.22
|Alphabet C Buy
|UBS AG
|02.02.22
|Alphabet C Buy
|UBS AG
|25.01.22
|Alphabet C Buy
|UBS AG
|29.06.22
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.04.22
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11.04.22
|Alphabet C Buy
|UBS AG
|02.02.22
|Alphabet C Buy
|UBS AG
|25.01.22
|Alphabet C Buy
|UBS AG
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|2 227,00
|-0,56%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBilanzen der US-Banken im Fokus: US-Handel endet uneinheitlich -- ATX beendet Sitzung mit Abgaben -- DAX gibt letztendlich nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am Donnerstag leichter. Auch der deutsche Leitindex befand sich deutlich im Minus. Anleger in den USA halten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen schlossen am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.