Alphabet Stock: Bull vs. Bear

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

One of the five FAANG stocks that has led the market over the last decade, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is a household name, thanks to products like Google Search and YouTube. However, the stock has pulled back during the broader market sell-off this year as investors have grown concerned about how a recession and a slowdown in digital advertising sales could impact the company.Has this year's 30% or so decline created a good opportunity for investors to buy shares of Alphabet, or should they stay away?Jeremy Bowman: A buy thesis doesn't have to be complicated, and Alphabet is just the kind of stock you don't want to overthink.Continue reading