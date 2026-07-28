Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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28.07.2026 02:41:00

Alphabet Stock: Here's What $10,000 Invested 10 Years Ago Is Worth Today.

At about $320 per share as of this writing, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock trades at 16 times earnings, a multiple usually reserved for slow-growth businesses. Yet just last week, management raised the company's 2026 capital expenditure guidance to a range of $195 billion to $205 billion.This begs the question, is it time to get in on this stock? After all, its historical performance is staggering.Ten years ago this week, Alphabet's split-adjusted share price was about $38. A $10,000 investment then would have bought about 262 shares. Today, that stake would be worth about $84,000, a compound annual return of roughly 24% (not counting the small dividend the company began paying in 2024).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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