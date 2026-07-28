Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
28.07.2026 02:41:00
Alphabet Stock: Here's What $10,000 Invested 10 Years Ago Is Worth Today.
At about $320 per share as of this writing, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock trades at 16 times earnings, a multiple usually reserved for slow-growth businesses. Yet just last week, management raised the company's 2026 capital expenditure guidance to a range of $195 billion to $205 billion.This begs the question, is it time to get in on this stock? After all, its historical performance is staggering.Ten years ago this week, Alphabet's split-adjusted share price was about $38. A $10,000 investment then would have bought about 262 shares. Today, that stake would be worth about $84,000, a compound annual return of roughly 24% (not counting the small dividend the company began paying in 2024).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|
27.07.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones verbucht letztendlich Gewinne (finanzen.at)
|
27.07.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones legt am Montagmittag zu (finanzen.at)
|
27.07.26
|Optimismus in New York: Dow Jones beginnt Montagssitzung mit Gewinnen (finanzen.at)
|
24.07.26
|Waymo explores split with Uber as robotaxi tensions deepen (Financial Times)
|
24.07.26
|Alphabet – Investoren quittieren erneute Anhebung der Investitionsprognose mit Verkäufen (NewsTool)
|
24.07.26
|Alphabet – Investoren quittieren erneute Anhebung der Investitionsprognose mit Verkäufen (NewsTool)
|
23.07.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones verbucht letztendlich Verluste (finanzen.at)
|
23.07.26
|Schwacher Wochentag in New York: NASDAQ 100 schlussendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)