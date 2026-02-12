Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
12.02.2026 04:41:00
Alphabet Stock: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) are down about 7% from levels achieved earlier this month. The stock's pullback comes as many other tech stocks have declined. Investors are debating the implications of AI (artificial intelligence) on software, as well as tech giants' startling capital expenditure plans, including Alphabet's.With shares of the Google, YouTube, and Waymo parent company down sharply in such a short period, is this a good time for investors to buy Alphabet stock? After all, the underlying business isn't performing poorly. Quite the opposite, actually. Alphabet's fourth-quarter results were exceptional, with accelerating top-line growth and very strong earnings-per-share growth.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
