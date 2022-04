Alphabet Stock Fell Following Q1 Report. Should You Buy Shares?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

We're in the heart of earnings season, with the mega-cap technology stocks all set to report first-quarter results this week. With trillions of dollars in market cap, these are the most important earnings results to determine the health of the U.S. economy and financial markets. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of Google, YouTube, and Android, reported its Q1 earnings after the market closed on April 26. The report looked good, but investors decided to sell off the stock Wednesday because the company fell short on earnings per share and revenue estimates.The stock is down about 2% since the report and down 7% in the last five trading days. After its post-earnings dump, Alphabet stock is down about 1.5% over the past 12 months.Given the latest earnings report and the recent stock performance, is it a good time to buy shares?Continue reading