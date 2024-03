Alphabet Stock Has 24% Upside, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst

The past year has made a couple of things crystal clear. First, just because a company is big doesn't mean it can't get bigger. Second, those businesses at the cutting edge of artificial intelligence (AI) could have much further to run -- but it won't necessarily be in a straight line.On March 4, analysts at JPMorgan reaffirmed their overweight (buy) rating on Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) stock while maintaining a $165 price target. The company is already one of the largest in terms of market cap, yet this suggests a potential upside of roughly 24% over the coming year as of market close on Monday.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel