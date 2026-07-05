Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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05.07.2026 19:54:00
Alphabet Stock Has Doubled in a Year. Is It Too Late to Buy?
A year ago, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) traded under $180 per share and carried a market value less than half of today's. As of this writing, the stock sits at about $360 -- a clean double in 12 months, achieved by a company that was already one of the largest in the world when the run began.A move like that leaves two groups of investors uneasy: those who own the stock and wonder whether to take profits, and those who don't and wonder whether they missed it. With shares about 12% below their 52-week high after an early July wobble in artificial intelligence (AI) trades, the question is worth asking properly. Is it too late to buy?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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