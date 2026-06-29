Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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29.06.2026 21:15:00
Alphabet Stock Investors: Here's the Most Important Metric to Follow
Since hitting a fresh all-time high in May, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares have traded 15% lower (as of June 25). However, they have still more than doubled in the past 12 months.At this point, investors probably don't need much convincing to buy this "Magnificent Seven" stock. It's a dominant force in the internet economy. And it's in a great position to benefit from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.While there are numerous data points that can help investors gauge the company's performance, here's the most important metric to follow right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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