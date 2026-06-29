Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
29.06.2026 21:15:00

Alphabet Stock Investors: Here's the Most Important Metric to Follow

Since hitting a fresh all-time high in May, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) shares have traded 15% lower (as of June 25). However, they have still more than doubled in the past 12 months.At this point, investors probably don't need much convincing to buy this "Magnificent Seven" stock. It's a dominant force in the internet economy. And it's in a great position to benefit from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom.While there are numerous data points that can help investors gauge the company's performance, here's the most important metric to follow right now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)

mehr Nachrichten