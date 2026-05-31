NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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31.05.2026 10:48:00
Alphabet Stock Investors Just Got Great News From a Wall Street Analyst. It's Bad News for Nvidia.
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) are two of the most valuable stocks in the world, with market capitalizations of $4.6 trillion and $5.1 trillion, respectively. Both companies have deep roots in artificial intelligence (AI), though there has historically been little overlap between the two.Alphabet dominates the digital advertising market, due in part to proprietary AI models that rank content and target advertising across YouTube and Google Search. Meanwhile, Nvidia dominates the AI infrastructure market because it brings together superior hardware and a robust software ecosystem.However, Alphabet has recently become a serious threat to Nvidia. The company is expanding access to its custom AI accelerator chips called Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), which serve as an alternative to Nvidia graphics processing units (GPUs).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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