Alphabe a Aktie
ISIN: ARDEUT116159
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18.11.2026 09:25:02
Alphabet Stock Is Down 25% From Its High. History Suggests a $5,000 Investment Now Will Be Worth This Much by 2028.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) shareholders have been left wanting more for some time now. The stock last hit a new all-time high back in mid-May at nearly $410, and now sits at about $290 -- around 25% off its all-time high. A lot has transpired over the past few months, and I don't think any of it warrants the stock being down so much.
I think Alphabet stock is due to soar over the next year, and history backs up that assessment. If you've got $5,000, Alphabet could be a great place to deploy it right now, as history suggests that a $5,000 investment could be worth $7,500 by 2028.
Image source: Getty Images.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|8 185,00
|-0,55%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|265,30
|2,99%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|261,75
|2,85%