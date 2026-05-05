Alphabet C Aktie

Alphabet C für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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05.05.2026 23:51:00

Alphabet Stock Is Up About 130% In Just 12 Months. What Should Investors Do Now?

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) have done what few mega-cap stocks ever do. They have roughly doubled and then some in just 12 months, climbing about 130%. That run has put the search giant's market capitalization within striking distance of Nvidia's, even after a small pullback over the last few trading sessions. For a while now, I've been calling Alphabet a buy. The thesis was straightforward: Google Cloud was inflecting, and the stock's price-to-earnings ratio looked reasonable next to its growth. The thesis has been playing out nicely. But after the company's first-quarter results sent shares even higher, the math has gotten harder.Yes, the underlying business is still firing on all cylinders. The question is whether the stock can keep pace -- especially with one recent comment from management about 2027 weighing on the picture.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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