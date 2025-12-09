Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
09.12.2025 21:02:17
Alphabet Stock Jumped 13.9% In November. What's Next?
While much of tech saw red in November, it was a strong month for Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), with shares of the Google parent rising 13.9% from the closing bell on Oct. 31 to the end of November's trading. The S&P 500 ticked up 0.1% over the same period, though it had dropped as much as 4.4% mid-month, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished down 1.5%, having fallen as much as 6.9%.Fears of an artificial intelligence (AI) bubble weighed on much of the market, but Alphabet was able to shrug them off because, in large part, the company helped ignite this latest iteration of AI bubble talk in the first place.Google's release of Gemini 3, its latest AI model, directly challenged Nvidia and OpenAI's place at the heart of the AI boom. Gemini 3 was not only received as a significant improvement on the latest models from its competitors, but critically, it was trained not with Nvidia's chips, but Google's. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
