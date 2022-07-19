|
19.07.2022 11:16:00
Alphabet Stock Split: The Real Reasons It Matters
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), the parent company of Google, executed its 20-for-1 stock split on July 15. That represented the tech giant's second stock split after its 2-for-1 split in 2014, and reduced its trading price from about $2,200 to approximately $110 per share.Many investors dismiss stock splits as meaningless, since they merely break single shares into smaller pieces. The company's market cap and valuations will remain unchanged, so it's not actually "cheaper" just because its shares are now trading at a lower price. If you pay a dollar for a single slice of a 20-slice pizza that originally cost $20, you're not getting a bargain. Fractional share purchases, which are now offered at most brokerages, make stock splits even less meaningful for most retail investors.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!