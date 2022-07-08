|
08.07.2022 15:35:53
Alphabet Stock Splits Next Week: Should Investors Buy Now?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) turned heads back in February when it announced a 20-for-1 stock split, just the second in the company's storied history and the first time the company has pared its share size in eight years. The stock has been dragged lower by the ongoing bear market, losing as much as 30% of its value since highs reached late last year. Over the past several days, however, investors have snapping up shares near their 52-week lows in advance of the stock split, which is scheduled to take effect after the market close on Friday, July 15.This could be the last chance for investors to purchase the stock before the split -- but should they?Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
