26.04.2022 14:21:00
Alphabet Takes the Cake for Best FAANG Stock Today
Big tech and other growth companies have suffered lately owing to a string of future interest rate hikes and uneasiness surrounding Russia and Ukraine. Consequently, some of the world's prominent companies are lagging behind the S&P 500 in recent times. One those companies, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), has seen its share price decline nearly 15% since the start of the year. The subpar share performance is startling considering the company's superb outing in its final quarter to close out 2021.In a market swarming with uncertainty today, Alphabet offers investors the perfect mix of stability and growth. Despite its mammoth size, the world's premier search engine continues to expand its business and deliver exceptional numbers. If you're in quest of a reliable stock to add to your long-term portfolio today, I advise resorting to Alphabet. Continue reading
