Alphabet A Aktie

Alphabet A für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
24.06.2026 07:30:27

Alphabet To Replace Verizon In Dow Jones Industrial Average, Honeywell To Remain After Spin Off

(RTTNews) - Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL) will replace Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) in the Dow Jones Industrial Average or DJIA, effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, June 29, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (SPGI).

Further, it was announced that Honeywell International Inc. (HON) will remain in the DJIA under the new name Honeywell Technologies Inc., following the spin off of Honeywell Aerospace Inc. (HONA) in a transaction expected to be completed on June 29. Honeywell Aerospace will not be included in the DJIA.

According to S&P Dow Jones, Verizon, due to its lower share price, represents only one-half of one percentage point of the DJIA, a price weighted index.

Alphabet is a more representative Communication Services constituent in the DJIA, due to its larger market capitalization and share price, as well as the breadth of its businesses, S&P Dow Jones added.

Adding Alphabet is expected to broaden and strengthen the DJIA's exposure to the U.S. economy's dynamic areas in which the firm operates, including advertising, cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, hardware, autonomous mobility, healthcare technology, and media distribution.

In the overnight trading, Alphabet shares were gaining around 0.64 percent, trading at $348.30, after closing Tuesday's regular trading 0.77 percent lower.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Alphabet A (ex Google)

mehr Analysen
22.06.26 Alphabet A Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
29.05.26 Alphabet A Overweight Barclays Capital
22.05.26 Alphabet A Neutral UBS AG
20.05.26 Alphabet A Neutral UBS AG
20.05.26 Alphabet A Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet A (ex Google) 306,85 0,64% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 306,45 0,61% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Honeywell 196,30 0,53% Honeywell
Verizon Inc. 41,08 0,09% Verizon Inc.

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

21.06.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 25
21.06.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 25: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.06.26 KW 25: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
20.06.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.06.26 KW 25: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Minus -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich überwiegend stärker
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegen sich am Mittwoch tiefer. Die asiatischen Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich fester.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen