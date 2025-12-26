Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
26.12.2025 12:41:00
Alphabet Under $330: Your Last Chance to Buy?
Six years ago, on Dec. 23, 2019, I could have sold my Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) shares at a market-crushing profit. After almost exactly nine years in my portfolio, my Alphabet Class A stock was up by 348%. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) had gained 156% over the same period.But I didn't rebalance this successful position. Now, those Alphabet shares have gained a total of 2,084% (or 2,096% if you include the minimal dividends the Google parent is paying nowadays). Every time I look at that chart, it reminds me of the classic Motley Fool Rule Breakers philosophy: Let winners keep winning.On that note, Alphabet is up to its old market-beating tricks again. The stock is up 66% over the last year, outperforming the other six members of the "Magnificent Seven" club. Many investors back away from showstopping gains like these, fearing that the greatest gains must be behind them.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
