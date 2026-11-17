Investors view artificial intelligence (AI) as a major technological trend that will shape the global economy. The top AI labs, OpenAI and Anthropic, are reporting soaring revenue and token usage. This confirms that the industry still has momentum.

Further upstream, cloud computing platforms like Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google Cloud and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services (AWS) have benefited financially, as their data centers and related ecosystems power consumer and enterprise AI adoption. These are two of the leading hyperscalers that sit at the center of the AI boom. And investors are putting more weight on these segments to judge how their underlying businesses are performing.

Which cloud stock is the best one to own for the next five years?

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