Amazon Aktie
WKN: 906866 / ISIN: US0231351067
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17.11.2026 22:00:00
Alphabet vs. Amazon: Which Is the Better AI Cloud Stock to Own for the Next 5 Years?
Investors view artificial intelligence (AI) as a major technological trend that will shape the global economy. The top AI labs, OpenAI and Anthropic, are reporting soaring revenue and token usage. This confirms that the industry still has momentum.
Further upstream, cloud computing platforms like Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Google Cloud and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Web Services (AWS) have benefited financially, as their data centers and related ecosystems power consumer and enterprise AI adoption. These are two of the leading hyperscalers that sit at the center of the AI boom. And investors are putting more weight on these segments to judge how their underlying businesses are performing.
Which cloud stock is the best one to own for the next five years?
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Nachrichten zu Amazon
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09:30
|dailyAktien: AMAZON - Neuer Anlauf (NewsTool)
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09:30
|dailyAktien: AMAZON - Neuer Anlauf (NewsTool)
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17.11.26
|Handel in New York: Dow Jones schließt mit Verlusten (finanzen.at)
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17.11.26
|Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Titel Amazon-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Amazon-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.at)
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16.11.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: Dow Jones präsentiert sich zum Ende des Montagshandels schwächer (finanzen.at)
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16.11.26
|Anleger in New York halten sich zurück: Dow Jones leichter (finanzen.at)
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16.11.26
|Pattinson. Robert Pattinson: Amazon unveils the next James Bond (Financial Times)
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16.11.26
|Dow Jones aktuell: Dow Jones notiert am Montagmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu Amazon
|06.11.26
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.11.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.11.26
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.11.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.11.26
|Amazon Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.11.26
|Amazon Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|30.10.26
|Amazon Buy
|UBS AG
|30.10.26
|Amazon Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|30.10.26
|Amazon Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|8 185,00
|-0,55%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|257,85
|1,36%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|255,80
|1,53%
|Amazon
|236,80
|1,15%
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