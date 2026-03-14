American Express Aktie
WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092
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14.03.2026 17:02:00
Alphabet vs. American Express: Which Warren Buffett Stock Is a Better Buy?
When Warren Buffett stepped down as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) at the end of 2025, he left behind an equity portfolio packed with durable, cash-generating businesses.But there were some surprising shifts to the portfolio before Buffett left. While the conglomerate is famous for its long-held, massive stakes in consumer brands and financial institutions, the portfolio has also slowly evolved to include dominant technology companies.Two notable holdings that highlight this mix of old and new are American Express (NYSE: AXP) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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