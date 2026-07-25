Apple Aktie

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WKN: 865985 / ISIN: US0378331005

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25.07.2026 14:34:00

Alphabet vs. Apple: Which Warren Buffett Favorite Is the Better Buy Right Now?

Although Warren Buffett no longer heads Berkshire Hathaway, its stock trades and positions continue to attract plenty of attention. At one time, nearly half of the conglomerate's massive stock portfolio consisted of its stake in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and though it has sold a large number of shares, the iPhone maker remains its largest equity position.More recently, Berkshire has been adding to its position in Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), even as the conglomerate continues to increase its liquidity by selling other companies' shares. Still, that position remains much smaller than its Apple holdings, and Buffett has publicly said he sold Apple "too soon." Despite that admission, Alphabet is likely the better buy among these two "Magnificent Seven" stocks right now, and here's why.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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