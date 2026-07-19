Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
19.07.2026 12:05:00
Alphabet vs. Apple: Which Warren Buffett Favorite Is the Better Stock to Buy Today?
Throughout his storied career at Berkshire Hathaway, Warren Buffett has not been a big investor in tech stocks. However, the famed investor helped Berkshire build two tech positions, which the insurance conglomerate still holds today: Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG).While I like both stocks, I think Alphabet is currently the better option of the two.Let's take a closer look at each stock to find out why.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|
17.07.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: Dow Jones zeigt sich schlussendlich schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: Dow Jones gibt am Nachmittag nach (finanzen.at)
|
17.07.26