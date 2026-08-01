Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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01.08.2026 14:43:01
Alphabet vs. IBM: What Diverging Revenue Trends Tell Investors About These Artificial Intelligence Companies
International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) primarily generates revenue by providing enterprise software applications, technology consulting services, and hybrid cloud infrastructure solutions to varied global businesses.While advancing its quantum computing roadmap and navigating a revenue shortfall that prompted investigations, it reported a 13% net income margin for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) earns the majority of its revenue through a vast ecosystem of digital advertising channels, digital content sales, and comprehensive enterprise cloud computing services.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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