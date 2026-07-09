Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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10.07.2026 00:12:00
Alphabet vs. Meta: Which AI Stock Is the Better Buy Right Now?
Two of the most-watched names in artificial intelligence go head-to-head almost every week in investor debates. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent of Google, and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), the owner of Facebook and Instagram, are both spending fortunes in pursuit of leading positions in the AI race.Each has a strong claim. But if I had to put fresh money into one today, I would choose Alphabet, and the reason has less to do with which one's model scores higher on benchmark tests than with which one can turn its model into money.It can be easy to get lost in the large language model (LLM) horse race. This year alone, Google unveiled Gemini Omni and Gemini 3.5 at its I/O event, while Meta Platforms launched Muse Spark, the first model from its new Superintelligence Labs.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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