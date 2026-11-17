Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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17.11.2026 11:15:02
Alphabet vs. Meta Platforms: Both Are Betting Billions on AI, but One Stock Has the Edge for 2027
Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the digital advertising industry, and few companies have more at stake than Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). Both technology giants are committing tens of billions of dollars to AI infrastructure and development, betting that these investments will strengthen their competitive positions and unlock new revenue streams.
Alphabet is leveraging AI to enhance its search business and expand its cloud computing operations, while Meta is using the technology to improve advertising effectiveness, content recommendations, and user engagement across its social media platforms.
However, the scale of these investments raises an important question for shareholders: Which company is better positioned to turn its AI spending into sustainable earnings growth? A closer look at their business models, financial performance, and valuations reveals which stock may offer the more compelling opportunity heading into 2027.
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|06.11.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.11.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|06.11.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|23.10.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|UBS AG
|22.10.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|561,30
|-1,56%
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