Artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the digital advertising industry, and few companies have more at stake than Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META). Both technology giants are committing tens of billions of dollars to AI infrastructure and development, betting that these investments will strengthen their competitive positions and unlock new revenue streams.

Alphabet is leveraging AI to enhance its search business and expand its cloud computing operations, while Meta is using the technology to improve advertising effectiveness, content recommendations, and user engagement across its social media platforms.

However, the scale of these investments raises an important question for shareholders: Which company is better positioned to turn its AI spending into sustainable earnings growth? A closer look at their business models, financial performance, and valuations reveals which stock may offer the more compelling opportunity heading into 2027.

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