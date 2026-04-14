Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
|
15.04.2026 00:30:00
Alphabet vs. Meta Platforms: Which Digital Advertising Giant Is the Better Buy?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) have made their long-term investors rich due to their now-vast and profitable advertising networks. Both companies have expanded well beyond their original business models to gain more market share and outpace the competition.Alphabet started as Google and eventually acquired YouTube and Android while building Google Cloud internally. Meta Platforms started as Facebook, and over time acquired Instagram, WhatsApp, and Oculus VR.Those defining acquisitions aren't the only things that make these companies special. They both still can make for excellent stock holdings, but here's what you should consider if you want to choose between adding one or the other to your portfolio now.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!