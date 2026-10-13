Meta Platforms Aktie

Meta Platforms für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
13.10.2026 02:11:41

Alphabet vs. Meta Platforms: Which Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

As the digital advertising landscape evolves, two massive platforms continue to compete for your investment dollars. Is Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) or Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) the better buy for 2026?

Alphabet dominates the global search and cloud infrastructure markets while Meta leads the world in social networking engagement. Both companies rely heavily on advertising revenue but are pivoting toward artificial intelligence to secure their future. Comparing these giants involves weighing Alphabet's diversified ecosystem against the impressive engagement and growth seen at Meta.

Alphabet operates a massive ecosystem centered on its Search, YouTube, and Cloud segments. Among communication stocks, the company is a primary force that generates over 70% of its revenues from online advertising through a global network of advertisers and digital publishers. It also maintains long-duration commercial agreements for cloud services with major customers in the financial services, healthcare, and public sector industries.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

mehr Analysen
11:28 Meta Platforms Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.10.26 Meta Platforms Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
28.09.26 Meta Platforms Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
24.09.26 Meta Platforms Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
24.09.26 Meta Platforms Outperform RBC Capital Markets
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 9 715,00 -1,57% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 307,55 -1,30% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 303,75 -1,40% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) 652,10 -1,33% Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

11.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 41: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
11.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 41
10.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
10.10.26 KW 41: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
09.10.26 KW 41: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen belasten: ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefrot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt sowie der deutsche Leitindex zeigen sich im Minus. An den Märkten in Asien ging es am Donnerstag tief abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen