Meta Platforms Aktie
WKN DE: A1JWVX / ISIN: US30303M1027
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13.10.2026 02:11:41
Alphabet vs. Meta Platforms: Which Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
As the digital advertising landscape evolves, two massive platforms continue to compete for your investment dollars. Is Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) or Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) the better buy for 2026?
Alphabet dominates the global search and cloud infrastructure markets while Meta leads the world in social networking engagement. Both companies rely heavily on advertising revenue but are pivoting toward artificial intelligence to secure their future. Comparing these giants involves weighing Alphabet's diversified ecosystem against the impressive engagement and growth seen at Meta.
Alphabet operates a massive ecosystem centered on its Search, YouTube, and Cloud segments. Among communication stocks, the company is a primary force that generates over 70% of its revenues from online advertising through a global network of advertisers and digital publishers. It also maintains long-duration commercial agreements for cloud services with major customers in the financial services, healthcare, and public sector industries.
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Nachrichten zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
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13.10.26
|NASDAQ 100 aktuell: NASDAQ 100 notiert zum Handelsende im Minus (finanzen.at)
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13.10.26
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ 100 legt nachmittags den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
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13.10.26
|NASDAQ-Handel NASDAQ 100 im Minus (finanzen.at)
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12.10.26
|Schwache Performance in New York: NASDAQ 100 fällt letztendlich zurück (finanzen.at)
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12.10.26
|NYSE-Handel S&P 500 schlussendlich in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
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12.10.26
|Zurückhaltung in New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich nachmittags schwächer (finanzen.at)
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12.10.26
|Verluste in New York: S&P 500 am Montagnachmittag im Minus (finanzen.at)
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12.10.26
|Zuckerberg says Meta has reached AI ‘frontier’ (Financial Times)
Analysen zu Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|11:28
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.09.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.09.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:28
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.09.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.09.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|11:28
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|08.10.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|28.09.26
|Meta Platforms Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|24.09.26
|Meta Platforms Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|24.09.26
|Meta Platforms Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|30.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.07.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.04.26
|Meta Platforms Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|9 715,00
|-1,57%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|307,55
|-1,30%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|303,75
|-1,40%
|Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)
|652,10
|-1,33%