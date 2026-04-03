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WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045

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03.04.2026 11:05:00

Alphabet vs. Microsoft: The Better Growth Stock to Buy During the Great Rotation

While the "Great Rotation" is starting to see a shift away from fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, let's not write off megacap growth stocks just yet. One of the biggest drivers of long-term returns is still innovation.In megacap tech, the companies best positioned to lead the next decade aren't just the ones seeing solid revenue growth today; they're the ones building tomorrow's platforms. And by that measure, the gap between Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) may be wider than it first appears.Both companies' platforms are deeply entrenched in our everyday lives, they are both highly profitable, and both are aggressively investing in AI. However, one company is clearly much better positioned for the future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 7 630,00 4,23% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 256,25 0,02% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 255,05 0,41% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs 18 330,00 0,44% Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
Microsoft Corp. 323,15 1,40% Microsoft Corp.

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