Microsoft Aktie
WKN: 870747 / ISIN: US5949181045
|
03.04.2026 11:05:00
Alphabet vs. Microsoft: The Better Growth Stock to Buy During the Great Rotation
While the "Great Rotation" is starting to see a shift away from fast-growing artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, let's not write off megacap growth stocks just yet. One of the biggest drivers of long-term returns is still innovation.In megacap tech, the companies best positioned to lead the next decade aren't just the ones seeing solid revenue growth today; they're the ones building tomorrow's platforms. And by that measure, the gap between Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) may be wider than it first appears.Both companies' platforms are deeply entrenched in our everyday lives, they are both highly profitable, and both are aggressively investing in AI. However, one company is clearly much better positioned for the future.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.
|25.03.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|11.03.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.03.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.03.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.02.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.03.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|11.03.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.03.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.03.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.02.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|25.03.26
|Microsoft Buy
|UBS AG
|11.03.26
|Microsoft Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|10.03.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|06.03.26
|Microsoft Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|06.02.26
|Microsoft Overweight
|Barclays Capital
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|7 630,00
|4,23%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|256,25
|0,02%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|255,05
|0,41%
|Microsoft Corp Cert.Deposito Arg.Repr. 0.2 Shs
|18 330,00
|0,44%
|Microsoft Corp.
|323,15
|1,40%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Trumps Iran-Rede: ATX geht schwächer ins Osterwochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street schließlich uneins -- Börsen in Asien schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Leitindex verbuchten vor dem verlängerten Osterwochenende Verluste. An der Wall Street ging es in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Donnerstag mit Abschlägen.