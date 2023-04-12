|
12.04.2023 12:36:00
Alphabet vs. Microsoft: Which Is the Better AI Stock to Buy Right Now?
The battle for tech supremacy in the AI market is heating up in 2023. In January, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) extended a multi-year, multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI's ChatGPT, a chatbot capable of delivering human-like responses thanks to its use of artificial intelligence. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) followed with the unveiling of its own AI-powered chatbot, Bard, in February.But Bard failed to impress when it incorrectly answered a question during a promotional video, leading Alphabet's stock to lose $100 billion in market value after Bard's debut. This outcome illustrates how important a tech company's AI proficiency has become to its stock.Microsoft and Alphabet's AI moves in the first quarter make now a good time to examine how they employ AI today. This insight can help determine which makes a better long-term investment.Continue reading
