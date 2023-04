Alphabet vs. Microsoft: Which Is the Better AI Stock to Buy Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The battle for tech supremacy in the AI market is heating up in 2023. In January, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) extended a multi-year, multibillion-dollar investment in OpenAI's ChatGPT, a chatbot capable of delivering human-like responses thanks to its use of artificial intelligence. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG) followed with the unveiling of its own AI-powered chatbot, Bard, in February.But Bard failed to impress when it incorrectly answered a question during a promotional video, leading Alphabet 's stock to lose $100 billion in market value after Bard's debut. This outcome illustrates how important a tech company's AI proficiency has become to its stock.Microsoft and Alphabet's AI moves in the first quarter make now a good time to examine how they employ AI today. This insight can help determine which makes a better long-term investment.