11.02.2023 13:25:00

Alphabet vs. Microsoft: Who Will Win the AI Race?

A major shot was fired across the bow this week when Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced it would be integrating Open AI's revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot into its Bing search engine. In response, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) -- parent company of Google and the dominant player within search -- announced a rival chatbot called Bard that it is going to start rolling out to users in the coming months. Both AI tools are trained on billions upon billions of data inputs to help output extremely human-like written results that are the next step in the evolution of search engine technology.A new race is heating up with advanced language learning models. Other entrants in the race include Chinese companies Baidu and Alibaba, which both announced AI chatbots under development this month as well. But this article will focus on the American competitors and what these new chatbots could mean for these two U.S. companies.Will Microsoft be able to steal users in the lucrative search engine market from Google? Or will Alphabet be able to retain its pole position? Let's investigate.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Microsoft Corp.mehr Analysen

08.02.23 Microsoft Neutral UBS AG
08.02.23 Microsoft Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
08.02.23 Microsoft Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
26.01.23 Microsoft Outperform Credit Suisse Group
25.01.23 Microsoft Conviction Buy List Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Ai Holdings Corp 2 146,00 -0,88% Ai Holdings Corp
Alphabet C (ex Google) 88,73 -0,28% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Microsoft Corp. 246,15 -0,10% Microsoft Corp.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinssorgen sind zurück: ATX und DAX gehen tiefer ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich mit Abgaben
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex mussten vor dem Wochenende Verluste verkraften. Die US-Börsen liefen am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Freitag überwiegend abwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen