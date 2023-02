Alphabet vs. Microsoft: Who Will Win the AI Race?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A major shot was fired across the bow this week when Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) announced it would be integrating Open AI 's revolutionary artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot into its Bing search engine. In response, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) -- parent company of Google and the dominant player within search -- announced a rival chatbot called Bard that it is going to start rolling out to users in the coming months. Both AI tools are trained on billions upon billions of data inputs to help output extremely human-like written results that are the next step in the evolution of search engine technology.A new race is heating up with advanced language learning models. Other entrants in the race include Chinese companies Baidu and Alibaba, which both announced AI chatbots under development this month as well. But this article will focus on the American competitors and what these new chatbots could mean for these two U.S. companies.Will Microsoft be able to steal users in the lucrative search engine market from Google? Or will Alphabet be able to retain its pole position? Let's investigate.Continue reading