Oracle Aktie
WKN: 871460 / ISIN: US68389X1054
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15.08.2026 13:28:00
Alphabet vs. Oracle: Which Is the Better AI Stock to Own for the Next 5 Years?
Cloud computing has become ground zero for artificial intelligence (AI) development. The large cloud infrastructure companies provide platforms where developers can create their AI apps, which is where the magic happens.Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) are the third- and fourth-largest cloud infrastructure companies globally, according to Statista, accounting for 14% and 4% of the market, respectively. They're both enjoying high growth in AI and are well-positioned for the future. But which is the better AI stock to buy now and hold for the next five years?Alphabet is a leader in artificial intelligence thanks to its widely used large language model (LLM), Gemini. It has an edge in its Google Search-native integration as well as its Android and Chrome integrations, bringing it straight to where users already are.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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