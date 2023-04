Alphabet's AI Dilemma: Where's the Killer App?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

If you didn't already know by now, artificial intelligence (AI) is the word of the year in technology.Following the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT late last year, investors have been clamoring for a piece of any stock that can claim a connection to AI , and AI stocks seen as pure plays on the new technology like C3.ai have skyrocketed on that buzz, though they've also come down more recently.Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has noticed. The tech giant has been in the line of fire since ChatGPT's debut, and Google's management has taken the opportunity to make the case for its own AI investments at every turn. CEO Sundar Pichai has reminded investors that Alphabet pivoted to being an AI-first company seven years ago, and it acquired DeepMind, the highly regarded British AI research lab, back in 2014.Continue reading