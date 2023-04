Alphabet's AI Push: A Smart Buy for the Long-Term Investor?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Internet conglomerate Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) has ruled Wall Street as a force of nature for two decades. But the sudden rise of artificial intelligence (AI) and chatbots like ChatGPT put Alphabet on its toes, an unfamiliar position for the company and investors alike.The stock trades roughly 30% off its high as the market ponders the company's outlook after years of search engine dominance, with Google having put billions into its coffers. Alphabet isn't sitting still; instead, it's developing its own AI chatbot, Google Bard, which could integrate into Google to compete with a newly revamped Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Bing.The stakes are high, and Google's massive 93% global search market share is up for grabs. Is Alphabet still a smart long-term investment? Here is what you need to know.Continue reading