Alphabet's AR Breakthrough Could Completely Change Travel

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) recently unveiled an augmented reality product that is quite intriguing. In this video clip from "The Virtual Opportunities Show" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on May 17, Fool.com contributor Travis Hoium and Demitri Kalogeropoulos discuss the technology company's latest AR glasses that could be a boon for travelers worldwide.Continue reading