Alphabet A Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
|
07.10.2026 18:39:00
Alphabet's Cloud Backlog Just Topped $500 Billion. Is Google Cloud About to Overtake Search as the Growth Engine?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has garnered some huge customer commitments for its cloud computing platform over the last few years. Though its revenue growth accelerated last quarter, with the top line rising 82% to nearly $25 billion, there's much more revenue to be earned -- $514 billion in cloud backlog, to be precise.
The company is spending heavily to ensure it acquires the compute capacity to fulfill all those contracts. It's committed to spending $811 billion, mostly on AI infrastructure. In other words, management is making a big bet that the cloud business will be the company's biggest growth engine for the foreseeable future.
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Nachrichten zu Alphabet A (ex Google)
Analysen zu Alphabet C (ex Google)
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|23.07.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|04.05.26
|Alphabet C Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.04.26
|Alphabet C Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|16.02.26
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.11.25
|Alphabet C Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.01.26
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|22.10.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|16.07.25
|Alphabet C Neutral
|UBS AG
|05.02.25
|Alphabet C Halten
|DZ BANK
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
|9 675,00
|0,68%
|Alphabet A (ex Google)
|313,10
|1,41%
|Alphabet C (ex Google)
|310,25
|1,37%
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