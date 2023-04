Alphabet's Cloud Profitability Takes a Backseat to AI Ambitions

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) cloud computing business managed to turn profitable at a very peculiar time. Google and its parent company obviously want the fast-growing Google Cloud platform to keep pulling its financial weight in the long run, but you should probably not expect those operating profits to stay predictably positive over the next few years.You see, Alphabet has many other priorities to worry about, and one of the most expensive projects is going through a quantum leap of change and opportunity right now. Those cloud computing profits may have to wait a while as Alphabet optimizes its budgets in support of artificial intelligence (AI).When Alphabet's first-quarter earnings call started, I decided to tally how often management mentioned AI . Twenty minutes later, I put my pencil down and gave up. I already had 32 lines on my paper by then, probably missing a few along the way. I respect court stenography a lot, but I'd be fired if that were my job.