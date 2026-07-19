PRO HOLDINGS Aktie
ISIN: JP3833900008
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19.07.2026 22:23:00
Alphabet's Gemini 3.5 Pro Is Late and the Stock Is Slipping. Is the AI Leader Falling Behind?
When Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL) introduced Gemini 3.5 Flash at its I/O developer conference in mid-May, the company said the model's more powerful sibling, Gemini 3.5 Pro, would arrive in June. June came and went.On Thursday, Bloomberg reported that the flagship AI (artificial intelligence) model is months behind schedule as Google works to improve its capabilities in coding -- and that some inside the company worry rivals OpenAI and Anthropic are shipping models that have passed Gemini by.After peaking at $408.61 earlier this year, Alphabet shares closed Friday at $346.77, a decline of about 15%. That's a modest pullback by most standards. But it's a notable wobble for a stock that has been one of the market's favorite ways to bet on AI.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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