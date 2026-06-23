Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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23.06.2026 16:15:00
Alphabet's Google Cloud Backlog Just Hit a Record $462 Billion. Time to Buy the Stock?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is one of the primary artificial intelligence (AI) hyperscalers. Unlike some of the other hyperscalers, it's approaching this massive trend from two directions.First, it has its own family of large language models, led by Gemini. It has integrated this model throughout various products (like Google Search) and is among the most popular generative AI models out there. Second, it has a thriving cloud computing business in Google Cloud. Google Cloud just hit a $462 billion backlog, which is massive compared to its past 12 months of revenue.I think this is as compelling a reason as any to buy the stock, as the growth implied by this backlog is massive. With Alphabet's stock down around 10% from its all-time high, now may be the perfect time to buy shares. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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