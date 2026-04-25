Alphabet A Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6F / ISIN: US02079K3059
|
25.04.2026 13:09:00
Alphabet's Google Could Supercharge This Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stock That Has Soared 78% in 2026. Here's Why You Should Buy It Hand Over Fist Before It Is Too Late.
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is currently the second-largest company in the world after Nvidia, and the tech giant's dominance in the search engine market has played a key role in helping it reach that position.But the impressive thing about Alphabet is that it has consistently aimed to expand its footprint beyond the advertising business. From autonomous cars to cloud computing, smartphones, and artificial intelligence (AI) models, it's now in a broad array of tech businesses, and the semiconductor business is becoming another area where it's aiming to make a dent.The in-house chip development efforts of its Google division have been paying off nicely in recent months. Originally intended for running the company's own workloads in the cloud, its Tensor Processing Units (TPUs) are now being deployed by Anthropic, while Meta Platforms is also reportedly going to deploy these chips to handle AI workloads.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!