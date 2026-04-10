Alphabet C Aktie

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WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079

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10.04.2026 16:30:00

Alphabet's Google Has Given Birth to 3 Millionaire-Maker Stocks Hiding in Plain Sight. All of Them Are Trading at Incredible Valuations Right Now.

Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google sent waves through the artificial intelligence (AI) hardware market last month when it detailed its TurboQuant technology in a blog. In simple terms, TurboQuant is a compression method that reduces the size of large language models (LLMs) with no loss of accuracy.It achieves this by shrinking the size of memory needed for training LLMs. Google specifically pointed out that TurboQuant is aimed at reducing memory costs, which have been ballooning in recent quarters due to the shortage of memory chips. Unsurprisingly, shares of memory manufacturers such as Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Sandisk (NASDAQ: SNDK), and Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) fell sharply after Google's research was published.Investors feared that the stunning revenue and earnings growth these companies have been clocking, driven by a favorable demand-supply memory environment that is pushing up prices, could dry up due to Google's algorithm. However, a closer look at the bigger picture suggests that Google may have supercharged the prospects of the three stocks mentioned above.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs 8 125,00 0,43% Alphabet Inc (A) Cert Deposito Arg Repr 0.034482 Shs
Alphabet A (ex Google) 270,50 -0,62% Alphabet A (ex Google)
Alphabet C (ex Google) 269,15 -0,46% Alphabet C (ex Google)
Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs 0,00 0,00% Incredible Holdings Ltd. Registered Shs

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